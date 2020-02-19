TEESWATER, ONT. -- The stone structure on the north side of town, welcoming people to Teeswater was destroyed after a truck crashed into it over the weekend.

No one was injured in the crash, says Mayor Robert Buckle.

He says the sign was not targeted, it was simply what the driver hit, when he left the roadway.

Buckle says the sign will be rebuilt.

Until then, orange caution fence will remain up around Teeswater’s destroyed stone sign.