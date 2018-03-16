

CTV London





Premier Kathleen Wynne made a late afternoon trip to London Friday to open a volunteer hub for a Liberal candidate.

Wynne spoke to a crowd at candidate Kate Graham’s office on Oxford Street East, along with MPP Deb Matthews.

Graham is the Liberal candidate in London North Centre and will replace Matthews, who is stepping away from politics.

Wynne also spoke to protesters upset with the closing of the Cardiac Fitness Institute who were at the office.

She promised to review funding for the program.

Wynne planned to visit Crossing Pub & Eatery on Hyde Park Road in the evening while in London.

Wynne’s London stop comes just after the Liberals announced that Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, accepted the Premier's request to prorogue the legislature Thursday.

The government's plans for the new session will be outlined by the Lieutenant Governor when she delivers a Speech from the Throne on Monday at noon.