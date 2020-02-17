LONDON, ONT -- More than one thousand people turned up to get a tattoo in St. Thomas in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of Elgin County.

The fundraiser was put on by Stay True Tattoo in St. Thomas in partnership with the St. Thomas Police Service.

People showed up to get a semicolon tattoo, a symbol often used to advocate for mental health wellness.

Each tattoo cost between $40 to $60 with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the CMHA.

The money will support programs not covered by OHIP.