Woodstock woman charged in child pornography investigation

Police have laid child pornography charges against a Woodstock resident.

Monday’s preliminary investigation by the Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau has resulted in one charge of possession of child pornography for a 31-year-old woman from Woodstock.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing and later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service.