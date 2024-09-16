'They go up in a hurry' — Fire rips through Middlesex County campground

Three large camping trailers near Ailsa Craig have been destroyed by fire.

North Middlesex firefighters were called to Shady Pines Campground around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Moments before fire trucks raced to the scene, nearby residents were alerted by noise and flames.

"It was just after 11:00 we heard a big boom, and it shook our trailer," said Theresa Bray, who lives in a nearby trailer.

Bray said multiple park residents called 911 and went to the scene to help.

"And so, everybody came out and we could see two trailers on fire at that time. And then eventually we saw the third one behind, which is on this street, start on fire."

Bray said neighbours did what they could.

"Sparks were flying, and some of the neighbors were watering down trailers and other people's trailers and stuff. It was pretty intense."

Smoke rises from burning trailers at Shady Pines Campground on the evening of Sept. 15, 2024. (Source: Theresa Bray)Within minutes, firefighters took over the battle with the flames. Their priority was verifying no residents remained trapped inside any of the trailers.

At the scene, watching their efforts, was the mayor of North Middlesex, Brian Ropp.

On Monday morning, he reflected on the volunteer effort to alert nearby trailer residents of the fire.

"We just made sure going from door to door that everybody was either clear or not there,” said Ropp.

North Middlesex Fire Chief Greg Vandenheuvel told CTV News it was fortunate the blaze occurred at the front of the park where there are few trees to fuel the flames.

At peak, 25 firefighters were on scene from two North Middlesex stations along with engines from Lucan and Ilderton.

Remnants of a trailer after a fire at Shady Pines Campground on the evening of Sept. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Preliminary damage is set at $100,000.

Ropp stated one owner had just purchased their unit two weeks ago. "It's tough when that happens," he said.

Still, he remains grateful that no residents or firefighters were hurt, and adding the incident serves as a reminder to camping trailer owners.

“They go up in a hurry. They really do," Robb emphasized. "And so you want to make sure, and the fire department is going to tell you, that heavier smoke detectors, just make sure they're working when you have these trailers."

Vandenheuvel said the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.