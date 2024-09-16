'They go up in a hurry' — Fire rips through Middlesex County campground
Three large camping trailers near Ailsa Craig have been destroyed by fire.
North Middlesex firefighters were called to Shady Pines Campground around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Moments before fire trucks raced to the scene, nearby residents were alerted by noise and flames.
"It was just after 11:00 we heard a big boom, and it shook our trailer," said Theresa Bray, who lives in a nearby trailer.
Bray said multiple park residents called 911 and went to the scene to help.
"And so, everybody came out and we could see two trailers on fire at that time. And then eventually we saw the third one behind, which is on this street, start on fire."
Bray said neighbours did what they could.
"Sparks were flying, and some of the neighbors were watering down trailers and other people's trailers and stuff. It was pretty intense."
Smoke rises from burning trailers at Shady Pines Campground on the evening of Sept. 15, 2024. (Source: Theresa Bray)Within minutes, firefighters took over the battle with the flames. Their priority was verifying no residents remained trapped inside any of the trailers.
At the scene, watching their efforts, was the mayor of North Middlesex, Brian Ropp.
On Monday morning, he reflected on the volunteer effort to alert nearby trailer residents of the fire.
"We just made sure going from door to door that everybody was either clear or not there,” said Ropp.
North Middlesex Fire Chief Greg Vandenheuvel told CTV News it was fortunate the blaze occurred at the front of the park where there are few trees to fuel the flames.
At peak, 25 firefighters were on scene from two North Middlesex stations along with engines from Lucan and Ilderton.
Remnants of a trailer after a fire at Shady Pines Campground on the evening of Sept. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Preliminary damage is set at $100,000.
Ropp stated one owner had just purchased their unit two weeks ago. "It's tough when that happens," he said.
Still, he remains grateful that no residents or firefighters were hurt, and adding the incident serves as a reminder to camping trailer owners.
“They go up in a hurry. They really do," Robb emphasized. "And so you want to make sure, and the fire department is going to tell you, that heavier smoke detectors, just make sure they're working when you have these trailers."
Vandenheuvel said the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
A pipeline explosion is shooting a towering pillar of flame over a Houston suburb
A massive pipeline fire shooting a towering pillar of flame for hours over suburban Houston on Monday as first responders evacuated a surrounding neighborhood and tried to keep more nearby homes from catching fire.
Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump -- even urging Iran to kill him.
Jane's Addiction cancels tour in the wake of an onstage fight
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
'Never seen anything like this': Humpback whale catches unsuspecting seal off Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
Former military leader Haydn Edmundson found not guilty of sexual assault
Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has been found not guilty of sexual assault and committing an indecent act, concluding a trial that began in February.
Fall back: When does the time change?
The signs of the upcoming autumn season are here as Canadians are starting to notice the skies getting darker earlier, and brightening later.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.