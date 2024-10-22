TVDSB taking 'a step in the right direction': ETFO local union representative
The head of the union representing thousands of teachers believes the embattled Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is “moving in the right direction.”
“I think there’s hope”, said Craig Smith, the president of the Thames Valley local of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.
Smith said that he is encouraged by the leadership of interim TVDSB director Bill Tucker.
Tucker replaced Mark Fisher, who went on a paid leave of absence last month following an outcry over a $38,000 three-day executive retreat to Toronto.
A provincial audit into the finances of the board was announced soon after.
Smith agreed the discovery was the breaking point for many of his members.
Eighteen Senior executives from the Thames Valley District School Board spent two nights at the Toronto Marriott hotel for a retreat in August 2024. (Source: Toronto Marriot City Centre)
“Is it symbolic of a step in the right direction? Absolutely. And if this is the path that we're going down, then I think that is a good thing for the system and a good thing for the students in the system.”
Smith said he respects the decision by senior staff who attended the trip to contribute to a fund out of their expense accounts. The move is aimed to recoup the $38,000 and redirect it into a grade three learn-to-swim program.
“There was a $100,000 cut out of that budget. This restores $40,000 to that organization to do that important work”, Smith said.
At TVDSB headquarters Tuesday, Tucker conceded that he accepted the funds in good faith.
Interim Director of the Thames Valley District School Board, Bill Tucker, October 22, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“It's a recognition that, you know, it [The Toronto retreat] wasn't the best decision. And so how do we get that money into kids?”
Tucker said the initiative is just one example designed to restore public confidence.
“Repairing the reputational damage that we've experienced this time around the school board. The great thing is that wonderful things are still going on in the classes.”
However, with the audit in the background and the possibility of more provincial involvement, Smith asserted that improvements must come quickly.
Tucker conceded, “I think hope will only sustain us for a little bit,” as he looked forward to his plan for transparency and accountability.
"People may not be happy with what I communicate, but it's going to be the truth."
