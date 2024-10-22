Partygoer describes hiding in the bushes the night of fatal shooting

On the stand of a London courthouse on Tuesday, Rachel Johnson described how a fun bush bash birthday party on July 30, 2021 turned deadly.

The 21 year old said that up to one hundred people were in a wooded lot off of Pack Road in southwest London when a thrown drink sparked an altercation between her group of friends and other party goers which included Jamie Falardeau, Lina Latif, and one of the accused - Emily Altmann.

Johnson said that among her friends was the victim, 18-year-old Josue Silva along with Isabella Restrepo and Logan Marshall.

London, Ont. homicide victim Josue Silva is seen in this undated photo. (GoFundMe)

Moments after the loud verbal altercation she got word that there could be trouble coming. Johnson and her friends hid in the bush, "That's when it started to get a bit more scary... people were coming... we had to leave right away and [we heard] that someone had pulled a machete."

As they hid in a dark forested area, she said Silva wanted to go out with Marshall and assist his other friends to safety, "I thought the boys would just go get their friends and we would all leave."

Johnson testified that seconds later, "We heard a pop and heavy breathing and wheezing…we sprinted out from where we were and we saw Josue struggling on the ground." She added, "I [lifted] up Josue's shirt and that's when we saw the bullet wound."

She said police were called and, "A lot of people were running everywhere, it was very chaotic."

London, Ont. police investigate a fatal shooting on Pack Road in the city's southwest corner on July 31, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

After leaving they would eventually get word that Silva had died in hospital.

Days later the 22-year-old Altmann along with co-accused Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23, would be charged. They have each plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Johnson said that in the hours after the shooting, "The emotions were very high, we were all in shock... a lot of us were crying and very upset."

She said the group eventually congregated at Silva’s parents’ home, where more tears were shed for her friend.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.