'Knockout' event returns to the Forest City for 16th anniversary

This Saturday marks the 16th anniversary for The Showdown in the Downtown, an annual event featuring professional boxing that's raised over $3 million to date.

"Our charities focus on finding better treatments for patients living with kidney disease or patients awaiting a solid organ transplant,” said Dr. Faisal Rehman, Nephrologist & Kidney Specialist LHSC. “We also have some other amazing charities that are benefiting. We're working on building indigenous homes in Oneida Nation for a family in need. We are supporting charities that look after the mental health of our young people. We're supporting charities that battle homelessness," he said.

Living with kidney disease, Amanda Joseph knows first hand the importance of the fundraising from this weekend's event.

"His team [Dr. Rehman] has really got me to where I am today, so this really is life changing. I have a sweet seven-year-old boy, and I want to be there and be strong for him throughout his life. It really makes a difference, the work that this team does,' said Joseph.

This year's event will feature a return to the ring for a local boxing legend.

"Marc Pagcaliwangan ؅— he is an amazing Canadian boxer, high level, he was doing very well, he retired, had a family and he's making his comeback," said Rehman.

Marc Pagcaliwangan will be featured at the 2024 Showdown in the Downtown. (Source: Handout)This year's event will be held this Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the RBC Place in London, Ont.

Showdown will feature a professional boxing card with five bouts - with the main event for the WBC Light Heavyweight Youth Title. Dr. Rehman who's been competing in amateur boxing since the early 2000s, will also be boxing.

"This is kind of a dream come true for me, I've been training very hard for this, and I am looking forward to it," he said.