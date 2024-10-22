'Knockout' event returns to the Forest City for 16th anniversary
This Saturday marks the 16th anniversary for The Showdown in the Downtown, an annual event featuring professional boxing that's raised over $3 million to date.
"Our charities focus on finding better treatments for patients living with kidney disease or patients awaiting a solid organ transplant,” said Dr. Faisal Rehman, Nephrologist & Kidney Specialist LHSC. “We also have some other amazing charities that are benefiting. We're working on building indigenous homes in Oneida Nation for a family in need. We are supporting charities that look after the mental health of our young people. We're supporting charities that battle homelessness," he said.
Living with kidney disease, Amanda Joseph knows first hand the importance of the fundraising from this weekend's event.
"His team [Dr. Rehman] has really got me to where I am today, so this really is life changing. I have a sweet seven-year-old boy, and I want to be there and be strong for him throughout his life. It really makes a difference, the work that this team does,' said Joseph.
This year's event will feature a return to the ring for a local boxing legend.
"Marc Pagcaliwangan — he is an amazing Canadian boxer, high level, he was doing very well, he retired, had a family and he's making his comeback," said Rehman.
Marc Pagcaliwangan will be featured at the 2024 Showdown in the Downtown. (Source: Handout)This year's event will be held this Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the RBC Place in London, Ont.
Showdown will feature a professional boxing card with five bouts - with the main event for the WBC Light Heavyweight Youth Title. Dr. Rehman who's been competing in amateur boxing since the early 2000s, will also be boxing.
"This is kind of a dream come true for me, I've been training very hard for this, and I am looking forward to it," he said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Kevin Vickers says 'not a day that goes by' he doesn't think about Parliament Hill shooting
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
Cooldown expected across Canada before above-seasonal temperatures return
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald's Quarter Pounders.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
Are Listeria recalls on the rise or are we just hearing more about them?
Consumers in Canada are being told to check their freezers after hundreds of frozen waffle products were recalled for fears of a possible Listeria contamination. The voluntary recall was just the latest in a string of listeria-related recalls in North America.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.