Multi-million-dollar expansion celebrated at Stoney Creek 'Y'

The Stoney Creek YMCA in north London unveiled its latest multi-million dollar expansion on Tuesday. It includes 7,900 additional square feet, spaces for recreational and community programming, 300 spots for children in day camps year round, and efficiency upgrades throughout the facility. General manager Colin Galloway said that the facility is growing to serve the needs of the community.

“When Stoney Creek was built 15 years ago the development hadn’t expanded out this far, but now development has reached us, and surpassed us, and therefore demand is there to increase what space we have,” Galloway explained.

Officials at Stoney Creek YMCA cut cake to celebrate expansion, October 22, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Long time member Luis Gonzalez welcomes the added space and amenities. He said that coming to the ‘Y’ is an integral part of his personal well-being.

“To me it’s mental hygiene. You clean yourself every day when you take your shower. But when you come here you clean your mind and that helps you at the same time,” said Gonzalez.

The expansion of Stoney Creek follows the closure last November of the Bob Hayward YMCA in east London. Membership rolls at that facility had been in decline, said Andrew Lockie, CEO of YMCA of southwestern Ontario.

Exterior of Bob Hayward YMCA, closed November 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“When [the facilities are] aging, the replacement is very expensive, and the membership levels are much lower. So, we had under 700 members when the Bob Hayward branch needed to be closed. We have over 8,000 members here, and it’s important to keep in mind that people can access this facility regardless of their ability to pay the full fee,” he said.

The $2.1 million dollar expansion at the Stoney Creek YMCA was funded by senior government grants, in partnership with the City of London.