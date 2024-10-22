Child porn-related charges laid against London man
A 39-year-old man from London is facing charges after an investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit.
Earlier this year, police said officers were investigating and used a search warrant on a cell phone with suspected child pornography.
On Oct. 17, the suspect was arrested at his home in the north end of the city.
The man has been charged with one count of unlawfully possess child pornography and will appear in court in November.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau cabinet ministers voice confidence in PM day before key Liberal meeting
Several members of Justin Trudeau's cabinet are voicing support for the prime minister one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future leadership is expected to be up for discussion.
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in health-care facilities
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking charges
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries, his romantic partner and a third man were arrested Tuesday on sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges, a spokesperson for federal prosecutors said.
Italian surfer dies after being impaled by fish off the coast of Indonesia
An Italian surfer has died after being impaled in the chest by a sharp-billed fish while surfing off Indonesia’s West Sumatra coast.
Tropical Storm Oscar swirls toward the Bahamas after hitting Cuba as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Oscar chugged toward the Bahamas on Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least six people as it unleashed heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.
Woman wedged upside down between rocks for 7 hours after trying to retrieve her phone
A woman who tried to retrieve her lost phone from between boulders in Australia’s Hunter Valley became stuck upside down for seven hours before she was rescued earlier this month.
Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S.
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired Vermont man who illegally crossed the border into Canada and thought he was still in the United States.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.