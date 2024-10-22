Child porn-related charges laid against London man

LONDON
    A 39-year-old man from London is facing charges after an investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit.

    Earlier this year, police said officers were investigating and used a search warrant on a cell phone with suspected child pornography.

    On Oct. 17, the suspect was arrested at his home in the north end of the city.

    The man has been charged with one count of unlawfully possess child pornography and will appear in court in November.

