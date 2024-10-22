Child struck while getting off school bus in Grey Bruce

A 13 year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, OPP were called to Highway 10 north of Markdale in Chatsworth Township.

According to police, a northbound school bus was stopped with its lights activated and storm sign out, when a southbound vehicle didn't stop and struck a 13 year old who was crossing the street.

A 63 year old from Toronto is charged with fail to stop for school bus and fail to surrender insurance card.

Police are reminding drivers that failing to stop for a stopped school bus that has its flashing red lights engaged can result in a fine from $400 to $2,000 and have six demerit points added to your license.