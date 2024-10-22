‘Prayers are needed’; Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery

A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.

“Prayers are needed,” said Anna Woelke, a cousin of the victims. She couldn’t contain her tears when providing an update on the condition of her young cousins on Tuesday morning.

“They talk about their eyes,” said Woelke, when referring to a conversation with her cousin Maria Woelke, the mother and wife of the three victims.

“They are very swollen… and they could crack. It doesn't look very good. They're putting a lot of gel on it with antibiotics and stuff and they're taking care of it, but right now, it doesn't look very good.”

Cornelius Woelke and his children Cornelius Jr. and Jacob (two and a half years old, and one year old) are expected to survive.

Cornelius Jr. and Jacob Woelke each suffered severe burns in a house fire in Springfield, Ont. on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. The two young children have undergone surgery at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, Ont. (Source: Maria Woelke)

The injured father is being hailed a hero after running back into his burning home and emerging with his two young kids in his arms.

Cornelius was still on fire when he came down the back stairs of his home and needed to roll around to put out the flames.

He is currently at Hamilton General Hospital, while his children are at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, Ont.

“All three had surgeries yesterday,” said Jacob Friesen, Anna’s husband.

“For the dad [Cornelius] they take some skin from the body and fixed it, and added parts where they get the bad burns. They didn't fix all that because they didn't have enough good skin. For the kids it was just clean it up and see what was going to be in the next couple of days.”

Anna Woelke, cousin of the fire victims, and her husband Jacob Friesen speak to CTV News in Aylmer, Ont. on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Maria, Cornelius’ wife and the kids mother jumped unharmed from the second story window of the burning home into the arms of neighbours.

In the three days since the fire, the small community of Springfield as well as the Neighbouring town of Aylmer, Ont. (both heavy populated Mennonite communities) have rallied to create an online fundraiser for not only the Woelke family, but also the other three families displaced from this fire. They’ve been collecting cash, and physical donations.

Clothing as well as household items are being dropped off at Springfield Public School and the local Rona store.

Mennonite Community Services (MCS) in Aylmer is also providing aid.

“We are doing our best to try to support them,” said Anna Bergen, executive director of MCS.

“I know that also, they have a church community and some other friends and relatives that are stepping up. When there is a tragedy like this, we always do offer compassion notes which they can exchange for items at the Aylmer Thrift Store.

Friesen tells CTV News the Woelke family moved from Mexico to Canada two years ago in hopes of “bettering their lives.”

Cornelius worked for a siding company, however because they are in the process of getting permanent resident status, they have no provincial health coverage.

“In some situations, we will advocate to see what are the options that are possible for them,” said Bergen.

“In this case if they don't have OHIP, it is how can we help them? What can we do to advocate on behalf of them?

An online fundraiser specifically for the Woelke family has surpassed $20,000 in the one day since it was created.

Friesen said that money collected will go to paying for gas to transport Maria back and forth daily to Hamilton and Toronto. They also have a goal of getting her a room at Ronald McDonald House.

Cornelius Woelke seen in this photo with his wife Maria is being hailed a hero after running into his burning home in Springfield, Ont. and emerging with his two kids in his arms (Source: Facebook)

“They say they are they are going to stay in the hospital for many more than thirty days,” said Friesen.

“That's just what they say now, but that’s depends how everything goes.”

Friends and family are thankful for not only the emotional support, but the quick financial aid.

“We are so happy to get all that support, and it means a lot to us, but it also means a lot for Maria,” said Friesen.

Elgin County OPP and fire services attended a structure fire at an address on Ron McNeil Line in Springfield on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: Facebook)

Malahide Fire Chief Jeff Spoor tells CTV News he is still awaiting information from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal as to the cause and origin of the fire.

It’s a heartbreaking story for not only those involved, but for an entire community.

“It’s horrible, I have no words”, said Anna.