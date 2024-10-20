'He’s a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children

A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.

When fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home on Ron McNeil Line, people were scrambling to get out.

“My wife called me and told me the house was on fire and I rushed home,” said Ben Wiebe, who lives in one of the units of the triplex that caught fire. “My wife says [a] father came down and screamed for help. The then went back up to grab [his] kids.”

His two children rescued were two-and-a-half years old, and an infant.

“He came back down with the kids in his arms, and he was on fire, so he just threw himself down,” said Wiebe. “He and the kids are burned pretty bad. I think their insides are okay, but his skin is bad.”

First responders were called around 2:40 p.m. Saturday for reports of a large fire on Main Street.

Ben Wiebe, seen on Oct. 20, 2024, lost his home in a fire in Springfield, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)The Malahide Fire Station is just a few steps away, so they weren’t long attending.

“I pulled up and both these buildings behind us were on fire,” said Chief Jeff Spoor of Malahide Fire Department. “There was a lady hanging out of that second story window, and a couple neighbors helped her jump down. We quickly attacked the fire…we had some people back that were injured. We got back there to help them out, and paramedics transported them to hospital quickly.”

Spoor believed the father to have burns to over 50-per cent of his body, with the children close to the same.

“I know…three of the family members went to London in pretty serious condition,” said Spoor. “I think they were transported to a different hospital for a burn unit.”

Neighbour Cindy Fisher had to get her kids inside quickly as they were coughing from the smoke.

“The smoke that was coming out, it was unreal,” said Fisher.

She was deeply concerned for all the little children who live in those homes.

“I was watching the kids the night before with their mother and all the kids were outside just playing, laughing and giggling,” said Fisher. “When you actually see their house…I pray that those kids alright. Their father is a hero. I thought what if they didn’t get those kids out? It makes me tear up.”

A woman jumped from this second story window into the arms of neighbours during a fire in Springfield, Ont. on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)The cause of the fire, which has displaced four families, is still under investigation.

Investigator Russ Morningstar from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was on scene Sunday morning. He was called in due to the serious nature of the injuries suffered.

OPP said the blaze is not believed to be suspicious.

A lot of people are without homes right now, but the focus is on the father and his children who suffered serous injuries.

Spoor said they typically don’t encourage people to run back into a burning building, but isn’t surprised the father did.

“I think he probably injured himself some more trying to save his kids by doing what he can do,” said Spoor. “But I think any dad would do it.”