'Another sun-filled day' on Tuesday
Summer-like conditions seem to be here to stay this week.
“Another sun-filled day,” said Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A ridge of high pressure holds in the upper atmosphere and surface high pressure that has head led to days of sunshine.”
We’re approaching double digits of days of sunny, dry weather across the region.
“Our next weather system is developing along the Carolina coast and that will spread a bit of cloud cover towards southern Ontario on Wednesday,” said Atchison. “Other than that, the forecast looks dry. The moisture with that system will stay well off to the south.”
Atchison is reminding that fall officially starts on Sunday, Sept. 22, so, “enjoy the summer-like conditions as it starts to wind down the summer season through the week.”
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Tuesday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.
Tuesday night: A few clouds. Low 13.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 24.
Thursday: Clearing. High 25.
Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High 25.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
