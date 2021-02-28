LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock Police Service are asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

Hailey Benedict of Komoka was reported missing Thursday, February 24 at 9:50 p.m.

She is described as:

28-years-old

Female

Caucasian

5'9

100 lbs

Short brown hair with blonde highlights

Blue eyes

Wearing a pink jacket

Black leggings

Mid-calf boots

Had a black backpack and suitcase

She was last seen getting off a train at the Woodstock VIA Station on Henry Street at about 8:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Service at (519)537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).