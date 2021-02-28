LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock Police Service are asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

Hailey Benedict of Komoka was reported missing Thursday, February 24 at 9:50 p.m.

She is described as:

  • 28-years-old
  • Female
  • Caucasian
  • 5'9
  • 100 lbs
  • Short brown hair with blonde highlights
  • Blue eyes
  • Wearing a pink jacket
  • Black leggings
  • Mid-calf boots
  • Had a black backpack and suitcase

She was last seen getting off a train at the Woodstock VIA Station on Henry Street at about 8:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Service at (519)537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).