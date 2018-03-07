Featured
Woodstock police seek church thief
The side of a Woodstock police cruiser is pictured. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 8:08AM EST
Police in Woodstock say they're investigating a pair of break-ins at a church.
They say a break-and-enter at Bethany Lutheran Church was reported on Monday and thieves took an undisclosed amount of cash.
They say the church also was targeted on January 5th, when a laptop, microphones and cash were taken.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.