Featured
Woodstock police looking for man who exposed himself twice
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 11:46AM EDT
Woodstock police are looking for a man who exposed himself to women twice Tuesday in the central area of the city.
The first incident happened around 8 a.m. and the second one took place around 2:30 p.m.
The man is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s with long dirty brown hair shaved at the side with a "man-bun" style on top.
He is 5'5', muscular with a full "stubble" style beard.
He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt with black jogging pants and carrying a black gym bag around his shoulders.
Contact police if you have any information.