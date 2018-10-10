

Woodstock police are looking for a man who exposed himself to women twice Tuesday in the central area of the city.

The first incident happened around 8 a.m. and the second one took place around 2:30 p.m.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s with long dirty brown hair shaved at the side with a "man-bun" style on top.

He is 5'5', muscular with a full "stubble" style beard.

He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt with black jogging pants and carrying a black gym bag around his shoulders.

Contact police if you have any information.