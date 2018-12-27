

CTV London





A 26-year-old Stratford man has been arrested less than a week after Woodstock police put out a public call for assistance to find him.

Officials say Robert Tyler Pearson was arrested in Woodstock and is being held pending a court appearance.

On Friday, police had asked for public help to locate the man, who was wanted in connection with weapons offences and was believed to possibly be armed.

No additional details on the charges were released to protect the identity of the victim.