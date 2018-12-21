

CTV London





Police in Woodstock, Ont. are asking for public help to locate a Stratford man wanted on serious offences involving a weapon.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Robert Tyler Pearson, 26, of Stratford.

Police say they are not releasing further information on the nature of the charges to protect the identity of the victim.

He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a salmon/pink-coloured jacket.

Police consider Pearson to be armed, and anyone who sees him is aske not to approach him but to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).