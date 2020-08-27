LONDON, ONT. -- One person has died in a fire in South Bruce Peninsula, OPP say.

Provincial police say a body was discovered inside a burned-out structure on Mapleport Cres. just outside Sauble Beach.

They say fire engulfed an out-building on the property, which was extinguished by the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department.

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit and West Region OPP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased person until the post mortem results are completed.

No other details have been provided at this time.