

CTV London





Police say a house fire on Kewageshig Steet in Saugeen First Nation has been deemed suspicious by OPP.

Saugeen First Nation fire crews were called to the address Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. and were able to extinguish the fire.

The Grey County Crime Unit and the South Bruce Crime Unit are assisting the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

A damage estimate has not been released.