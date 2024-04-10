Woodstock, Ont. inches closer to new elementary school

Woodstock is closer to getting a new elementary school.

On Wednesday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the tender for construction of the nearly $32 million facility in north Woodstock.

The school will have space for more than 850 students and will include nearly 90 childcare spaces.

School board officials said the area is growing significantly so they need to keep up.

“There definitely has been a need for a long time. And something that we're really proud of is the collaboration between the school board and the municipality in being able to talk together about how this project can come to fruition, which luckily it has, and really thankful for the work on the ground. Both of the representatives that are elected as well as staff,” said TVDSB Chair Beth Mai.