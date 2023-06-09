Woman riding mobility scooter struck by vehicle in south London, Ont.

Just after 9 a.m. a woman on a mobility scooter was struck by a white pickup while she was crossing southbound on Wharncliffe Road at Southdale Road.

The truck was turning right onto Southdale Road when it hit the scooter in the pedestrian crossing.

The front wheels of the pickup were suspended off the ground after the truck came to rest on top of the tipped scooter.

Fortunately, the woman using the mobility device was not pinned under the truck.

Cell phone video recorded by a witness shows a second woman comforting the elderly lady as she lay in front of the truck with a bloody wound on her forehead.

The woman managed to get to her feet and onto a stretcher when Middlesex-London Paramedic Service arrived.

London police have closed the right turn lane onto Southdale Road for their investigation.