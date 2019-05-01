

CTV London





Oxford County OPP say the woman killed in a collision between a car and a freight train has been identified as 92-year-old Helen Beggs of Zorra Township.

Emergency responders were called the the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and the driver of the car - the only occupant - was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say a Volkswagen Jetta collided with a westbound freight train at the rail crossing on 31st Line in Zorra Township, just north of Dundas Street (Highway 2).

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues and any witnesses are asked to contact the OPP.