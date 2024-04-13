Woman involved in death of London, Ont. musician will be sentenced soon
Sentencing recommendations have been submitted in the trial of Allana Lebars.
Lebars pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of Dan Fawcett.
The court heard Fawcett and Lebars were both drug users, and Lebars lured Fawcett to Gibbons Park with the promise she would sell him drugs.
Lebars' boyfriend attacked Fawcett, fatally stabbing him.
The defence has asked for a five-year jail term, claiming Lebars didn't intend for Fawcett to die.
The Crown said Lebars knew the other man had a knife, and the intent was to seriously harm him.
Fawcett was a well-known guitarist in London, Ont.
Sentencing will take place on May 17.
The trial for the other person accused has not yet begun.
The London Police Service is on scene of an active investigation in London, Ont.'s Gibbons Park on Nov. 6, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
Bright indicator lights ruining your sleep? You’re not alone. Here’s why they exist
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Man stabs, kills 6 people in Australia shopping mall, small child among injured, police say
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
EXCLUSIVE Politicians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
What we learned from the inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's elections
Here's what we learned over the past 10 days of fact-finding hearings, which ended Friday and included testimony from politicians, bureaucrats and representatives from several intelligence and security agencies:
About half of Ontarians want to abolish carbon tax, poll suggests
About half of Ontarians say they would abolish the carbon tax if given the chance, a new poll suggests.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.