Woman involved in death of London, Ont. musician will be sentenced soon

Sentencing recommendations have been submitted in the trial of Allana Lebars.

Lebars pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of Dan Fawcett.

The court heard Fawcett and Lebars were both drug users, and Lebars lured Fawcett to Gibbons Park with the promise she would sell him drugs.

Lebars' boyfriend attacked Fawcett, fatally stabbing him.

The defence has asked for a five-year jail term, claiming Lebars didn't intend for Fawcett to die.

The Crown said Lebars knew the other man had a knife, and the intent was to seriously harm him.

Fawcett was a well-known guitarist in London, Ont.

Sentencing will take place on May 17.

The trial for the other person accused has not yet begun.

The London Police Service is on scene of an active investigation in London, Ont.'s Gibbons Park on Nov. 6, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)