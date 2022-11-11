Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician

London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, two suspects have been arrested and charged for their alleged role in the death of 52-year-old Dan Fawcett, a well known London musician.

Police said that Craig Allen, 48, has been charged with one count of second degree murder, and Allana Lebars, 40, has also been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Two individuals of the same names and ages were identified as suspects by Windsor police in a recent rash of gym thefts in Windsor.

The accused individuals were arrested and appeared in a London court on Friday.

They were held in custody for a future court date.

Fawcett was discovered in Gibbons Park on the morning of Nov. 6 after police received a call regarding an unresponsive male in the park.

The London Police Service is on scene of an active investigation in London, Ont.'s Gibbons Park on Nov. 6, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

Police and paramedics attended the scene, in which life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

On Nov. 7, London police announced that the death was being treated as a homicide.

The investigation has since been handled by the Major Crime Section.

A cause of death and a possible motive has not yet been released by London police.

None of the charges have yet been proven in a court of law.