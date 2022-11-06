'Death investigation' underway in Gibbons Park

A death investigation is underway which has closed off a section of a busy park in central London, Ont. on Sunday.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 6:47 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to Gibbons Park, near the Grosvenor Street entrance, after receiving a 9-1-1 call in relation to an unresponsive man.

London police and paramedics attended the scene and performed lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Neighbours tell CTV News London that police arrived on scene at Gibbons Park at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The London Police Service is on scene of an active investigation in London, Ont.'s Gibbons Park on Nov. 6, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

Police closed off a section of the park, and were seen conducting a line search of the area using a metal detector.

The Forensic Investigation Unit is also on scene.

The investigation has since been handed over to the Major Crime Section.

Police ask the public to avoid the area while police remain on scene.

London police say more information will be provided to the public once available.

The investigation continues.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland