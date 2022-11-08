'If you walk into a room and there was a guitar, he just had to pick it up and start playing': London, Ont. music community pays tribute to Dan Fawcett

Those who knew Dan Fawcett say he had two passions — being with friends and playing his guitars.

Police revealed on Monday that Fawcett was a victim of homicide early Sunday morning.

The news of his death has devastated those in the London music community.

A 2002 episode of the Mike Bullard Show captured Fawcett in his element, sharing a stage with friends and playing guitar. Fawcett and fellow London musician Shaun Sanders were backing Brian Volmer of Helix on the show.

Sanders says playing with the Canadian rock legend was one of numerous times he played with Fawcett over the course of their 30-year friendship.

"If you walk into a room and there was a guitar he just had to pick it up and start playing,” says Sanders. “He just always had one in his lap."

Online tributes poured in after it was learned that Fawcett's body was found in Gibbons Park just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning, in what police later said was the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Sanders says Fawcett was very unassuming even though many were in awe of his playing, saying, "He was very, very humble. He never knew how good he was. He was just such a humble, kind, sweet guy."

Fawcett also played with Elvis tribute artist Tim Hendry in Tim-E and the Yes Men. Hendry moved to London from Sault Ste. Marie more than 30 years ago, and says he met Fawcett shortly after arriving and they became fast friends.

"We formed, over those 34 years, one of those closest bonds and relationships I've ever had with any of my friends,” he says.

Hendry says he and Fawcett played in a number of bands with various genres, and that Fawcett was not only a brilliant player, he was extremely versatile.

"He could play the metal stuff. He could shred like Yngvie Malmsteen or Eddie Van Halen. He could play that stuff easily, and then he do the chicken-picken’ stuff like Jerry Reed did, or James Burton from the Elvis band,” he explains. “That's why he was my lead guitarist in the Elvis show."

Hendry is currently in Pigeon Forge, Tennesse working on an Elvis tribute show. Hendry says he recently had discussions with Fawcett about having him come down to find work.

"I said, 'Just update your passport," Hendry explains. "Let's get you down here to just check it out. I know I can get you some work,' and he was excited about that."

Hendry says the focus now has to be on supporting Fawcett's loved ones and bringing those responsible for his death to justice.

Sanders says no plans have been made yet but he expects there will be a concert in Fawcett's honour and feels it could also be used to help raise money to support Fawcett’s young daughter, Layla.