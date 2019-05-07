

Scott Miller, CTV London





He’s used to talking for a living, but a Wingham radio DJ has traded in a microphone for running shoes this week.

Phil Main is running 120 kilometres this week to raise money and awareness about youth mental health.

He ran from Blyth to Wingham on Monday, and from Mount Forest to Arthur Tuesday.

Main will run about 25 kilometres a day to shine a light on a problem that’s tragically claimed the lives of several young people in Midwestern Ontario over the past three years.

Many of the organizations born out of those young people’s suicides will benefit from Main’s week-long marathon.

On Wednesday, Main is running from Mildmay to Walkerton.

Scott Miller will have more on that run Wednesday night at 6.