

Scott Miller, CTV London





Phil Main is getting ready to run a five-day marathon to bring awareness to youth mental health.

The father of three says he felt compelled to do what he could following the deaths of several young people over the past few years.

Main, will run 25 km a day at events in places like Wingham, Palmerston and Walkerton to raise awareness and funds for six mental health organizations in midwestern Ontario.

Among the groups that will benefit are; The Tanner Steffler Foundation, Get in Touch for Hutch, Wes for Youth Online, Mental Health Matters, #Lextalkandlisten and Strides for Mental Health.

Main will complete his runs during Mental Health Week from May 6 to 10.

Run Phil Run will be officially launched on Bell Let’s Talk Day, Wednesday night at an event in Goderich.