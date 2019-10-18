LONDON, Ont. - A fall from sporting equipment on Friday morning has left a 13-year-old girl in critical care, Woodstock police say.

Police and EMS were called to a school playground just after 11:20 a.m. for a student in need of medical attention.

According to investigators, the 13-year-old girl fell while playing on sporting equipment and suffered injuries to her head.

She was transported to Woodstock General Hospital before being transferred to the London Health Sciences Centre.

Woodstock police say the investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected.