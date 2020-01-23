LONDON, ONT -- William Dwayne McDonald, 29 who has been convicted in two separate murders will be in a London courtroom on Thursday to learn his fate in one of the cases.

Last summer McDonald was found guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of Emmanuel Awai. The 26 year old Awai was shot to death at a Connaught Avenue apartment in December of 2016.

A conviction of second degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, however a judge must decide how long McDonald will serve before being eligible for parole.

Next month, McDonald is expected to be back in court to set a sentencing date in another case. In October he was found guilty of the same charge in the shooting death of Jonathan Zak. A co-accused Thomas Lako, 28 was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing.

Zak, 29 was shot in May of 2012 as he walked home through a north London park.