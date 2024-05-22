Driver stopped twice less than 20 minutes apart

LONDON
    A driver in South Bruce was stopped twice within 18 minutes, over the long weekend.

    Around 4:24 p.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 for exceeding the posted 80 km/h speed limit.

    A 31 year old from Brampton was ticketed for going 129 km/k in the 80 zone,

    On the same day at 4:42 p.m., another OPP officer conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 6 saw the same vehicle, believed to be speeding.

    Another traffic stop was initiated and the same driver was served a ticket for driving 115 km/h in the 80 km/h zone.

