GBPH seeking to locate owners after dog biting incidents in Saugeen Shores, Kincardine

Health officials in Grey-Bruce are looking to identify the owners of two dogs after two people were recently bit in separate incidents in Saugeen Shores and Kincardine.

According to Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH), the first incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on May 17 in Saugeen Shores when a woman running on the boardwalk at the Southampton Beach, located between Adelaide Street and Chantry View Drive, was bitten by a medium brown-and-white dog, believed to be a springer spaniel.

The dog was leashed at the time and with its owner, who’s described as a man in his 60s to 70s with grey hair.

The second incident occurred on May 21 in Kincardine when at approximately 7 p.m. a man was bitten at the Kincardine soccer field by a tan Belgian malinois, which was being walked on a leash by an older couple.

Grey Bruce Public Health is looking to confirm that the two dogs are not infectious with the rabies virus. By verifying the health of the dogs, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information related to the incident in Saugeen Shores is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1331, while anyone with information related to the incident in Kincardine is asked to Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1530.