LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says ten workers at the Real Canadian Superstore at 1205 Oxford St. West have recently contracted the coronavirus, resulting in an outbreak.

The first case was reported on Dec. 28, four additional cases were detected on Friday.

Store officials say a thorough cleaning and sanitization has taken place, although customers are being asked to monitor themselves.

“While the risk is low that you could contract COVID-19 from products bought at the store, or contact with employees, it is important for customers to watch for the development of symptoms and to get tested if they arise,” says Dr. Alexander Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“Declaring an outbreak is an important step in limiting further transmission to other employees or customers.”