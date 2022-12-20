'Will likely be the coldest of the season to date': Snowstorm on the horizon for southern Ontario

If you are hoping to wake up to a white Christmas in the Forest city this year the odds are in our favour.

A potent winter storm is on the way Thursday night, with snow and arctic cold to follow late Friday.

The system will bring rain Thursday night, but will be followed by a cold blast of arctic air and a burst of snow Friday.

Lake-effect flurries and blowing snow will follow Saturday and flurries forecast to continue Christmas Day.

The definition of a white Christmas, according to Environment Canada, is two centimetres or more of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Looking back on previous years, there have been 15 green Christmases between 1986 and 2021, and according to Environment Canada there is 66 per cent chance of a white Christmas in the Forest City this year.

These statistics are based on 67 years (1955 - 2021) of snowfall records.

This recent storm has significantly increased our odds of seeing snow on Christmas morning.

The latest on the storm

A special weather statement is in effect for southern Ontario as a low pressure system is forecast to develop over the Southern Plains. This low will move toward the Great Lakes Thursday.

Rain or snow is expected Thursday, with temperatures to plummet Friday leading to a potential "flash freeze."

These rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds of 90 to 100 km/h, along with potentially heavy snow, Environment Canada predicts.

Snowfall amounts of five to 15 cm may appear by Saturday morning "though some uncertaintly remains," the forcaster says.

Environment Canada is suggesting travellers make alternate plans through the holiday weekend as conditions may become dangerous. Extensive utility outages are also possible.

Friday night temperatures into the weekend are likely to be "the coldest of the season to date."

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

— With files from CTV News London’s Ashley Hyshka