The Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre in Mount Brydges will be moving to larger home next spring.

The founder of Saltaven, Brian Salt, says that they have outgrown the facility.

““Our new facility will allow us to provide improved care to the approximately 1,500 animals we admit annually,’ said Salt in a release provided to CTV News.

The new facility will be located on 25 acres of land near Strathroy. Admissions to the expanded facility are expected to increase by 25 per cent in the first year.

Currently more than 120 volunteers work at the non-profit facility caring for compromised wildlife and returning the majority to their natural habitat.

A call is being made for any skilled trade workers to volunteer their time to help get the new facility read in time for a grand opening in the spring.