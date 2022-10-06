Wide swath of land for BRT road widening infuriates property owners on Dundas

Widening the road for rapid transit will require some Dundas Street property owners to part with 15 feet (or more) of their land— beyond the existing sidewalk.

Recently, property owners were contacted by city hall about acquiring the land necessary to add dedicated bus lanes and a centre median as part of the East London Link rapid transit project.

If a sales agreement can’t be reached, the city will pursue expropriation.

Lou Fatibene, owner of Dundas Automotive Repair, says taking away about 18 feet of his property will make it virtually impossible to run his business.

“We won’t be able to back cars in and out (of the repair bays), trucks in and out, tow trucks won’t be able to come in,” he explains.

According to him, the city’s first offer was $52,000.

Widening the road has always been part of the city’s rapid transit plan along the stretch of Dundas Street near Ashland Avenue.

However, car lots and repair shops in the area say the ability to park and maneuver vehicles is a critical part of operating their businesses.

At Dundas Auto Sales, Mario Fatibene will lose 15 feet along Dundas Street, plus land to accommodate vehicles turning from McCormick Boulevard.

“We basically won’t be able to back a truck out of that garage door safely without hitting pedestrians on the new sidewalk,” he worries.

Homeowners east of Ashland Avenue have also been approached by the city to sell about 15 feet of their front lawns.

They’ve expressed concern that only a few feet of grass and a large retaining wall will separate their porches from the sidewalk and road.

Director of construction and infrastructure Jennie Dann says the city has modified the design to reduce the amount of land acquisition.

“We do need property to accommodate the two transit only lanes and the centre median, and that’s consistent with the approved EA (Environmental Assessment). Then what happens is those land needs increase at intersections,” she tells CTV News.

On Wellington Road, several properties were purchased in their entirety and cleared by the city because the buildings were in direct conflict with upcoming construction.

Director of realty services Bill Warner says existing structures don’t impede construction along that stretch of Dundas, but the new position of a property line can impact the city’s financial offer.

“If it does come so close that there is a change in the value of the overall property after we consider acquiring the partial property, we will also consider that in the offer of compensation,” Warner explains.

Offers are based on independent professional appraisals.

Warner adds that land acquisition in the area is still in the early stages.

But Lou Fatibene says faced with selling a vital piece of his property to the city or expropriation— he feels trapped.

“They are basically shutting me down from what I do,” Fatibene says. “They’ll put five people out of work.”

BRT construction in the area will likely start in 2024.