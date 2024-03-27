Where is the worst road in Ontario? Time to vote

LONDON
London

    It's time to vote for the worst roads in Ontario.

    CAA has launched its Word Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.

    According to a survey by CAA South Central Ontario, 84 per cent of its members are worried about the state of roads, with 42 per cent of those experiencing damge to their vehicles.

    "We encourage all Ontarians to vote for their worst roads and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving and actively working to help make our roads safer for all," said Assistant Vice President Teresa Di Felice.

    In 2023, Adelaide Street north came in third for the region behind York Road in Guelph and John Street in Stratford.

     

    2023 Top 10 worst roads in Ontario

    1. Barton St East, Hamilton
    2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
    3. County Road 49, Prince Edward
    4. Carling Avenue, Ottawa
    5. Finch Avenue West, Toronto
    6. Laclie Street, Orillia
    7. Steeles Avenue East, Toronto
    8. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
    9. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
    10. Hurontario Street, Mississauga 

