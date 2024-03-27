Where is the worst road in Ontario? Time to vote
It's time to vote for the worst roads in Ontario.
CAA has launched its Word Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.
According to a survey by CAA South Central Ontario, 84 per cent of its members are worried about the state of roads, with 42 per cent of those experiencing damge to their vehicles.
"We encourage all Ontarians to vote for their worst roads and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving and actively working to help make our roads safer for all," said Assistant Vice President Teresa Di Felice.
In 2023, Adelaide Street north came in third for the region behind York Road in Guelph and John Street in Stratford.
2023 Top 10 worst roads in Ontario
- Barton St East, Hamilton
- Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
- County Road 49, Prince Edward
- Carling Avenue, Ottawa
- Finch Avenue West, Toronto
- Laclie Street, Orillia
- Steeles Avenue East, Toronto
- Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
- Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
- Hurontario Street, Mississauga
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Environment Canada warns of freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
Three ships have hit bridges in different countries -- in just three months. Should we be worried?
Recent incidents and the toll – with at least five killed in China, and six still missing in Baltimore – have highlighted what experts say is the urgent need to improve or protect old bridges to accommodate larger modern vessels.
NEW Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 5 people
At least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland came off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.