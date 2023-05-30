Adelaide Street North among top five 'worst roads' in western Ontario: CAA

One of London, Ont.’s streets has made the Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) top five worst roads list for western Ontario in 2023.

Adelaide Street North came in third for the region behind York Road in Guelph and John Street in Stratford.

According to the results, no area roads made it to the CAA’s infamous top 10 list for the province this year.

Hamilton’s Barton Street won the distinction of Ontario’s worst road in 2023.

Here are the CAA’s top 10 worst roads in Ontario: