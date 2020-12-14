LONDON, ONT. -- As of today London and Middlesex County move from orange-intermediate measures to red-control level.

Moving to the red level comes one week after the province was moved to the orange level. Many new restrictions come to the region as a result of being moved into the red zone.

Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:

limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors

religious, wedding and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity

maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music

fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors

no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)

no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other

maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts

retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line

all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins

Capacity on casinos can not exceed 10 people.

Full details are available here.

More to come.