LONDON, ONT. -- As of today London and Middlesex County move from orange-intermediate measures to red-control level.

Moving to the red level comes one week after the province was moved to the orange level. Many new restrictions come to the region as a result of being moved into the red zone.

Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:

  •  limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors
  •  religious, wedding and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity
  •  maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music
  •  fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors
  •  no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)
  •  no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other
  •  maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts
  •  retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line
  •  all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins
  • Capacity on casinos can not exceed 10 people.

Full details are available here.

More to come.