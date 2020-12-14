Advertisement
What the red zone means for Middlesex-London
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 10:21AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- As of today London and Middlesex County move from orange-intermediate measures to red-control level.
Moving to the red level comes one week after the province was moved to the orange level. Many new restrictions come to the region as a result of being moved into the red zone.
Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:
- limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors
- religious, wedding and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity
- maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music
- fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors
- no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)
- no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other
- maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts
- retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line
- all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins
- Capacity on casinos can not exceed 10 people.
Full details are available here.
