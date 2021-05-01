SARNIA, ONT -- Nurses at the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) in Sarnia, Ont. are now on strike.

The team of 24 nurses walked off the job at 8 a.m. Saturday morning after their contract demands were not met by their employer.

A few nurses and Union representatives will take turns picketing in front of the VON office on London Line in Sarnia wearing masks and physically distancing until a new deal is reached.

“VON has refused negotiations with their union to provide them all with paid sick leave, health benefits, bereavement leave, fair overtime compensation, or a reasonable wage increase,” Liuna Local 3000 wrote on their website.

“This endangers them, their clients and the broader public”.

The nurses say they are asking for a one per cent wage increase.

CTV News has reached out to the employer and a statement was issued.

"This is a challenging time for everyone. We are working closely with our community partners on contingency plans to limit any potential impact on our clients and their families. VON employees are at the heart of everything we do. We value and respect their work and have a strong commitment to fairness. VON is fully committed to the bargaining process, and to continuing to work toward a resolution," a VON spokesperson said in the statement.