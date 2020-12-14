LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board has confirmed new cases of COVID-19 at several TVDSB schools.

On Saturday, TVDSB reported a single case of COVID-19 at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School, and a single cases at Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock.

On Sunday, TVDSB confirmed single cases at Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School, Medway Secondary School, C.C Carrothers Public School and Stoney Creek Public School, while Southwestern Public Health confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg.

As of Monday the Middlesex-London Health Unit has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Kensal Park French Immersion Public School, while the TVDSB confirmed another case at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

For more information on COVID-19 cases among TVDSB communities can be found here.