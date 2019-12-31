LONDON, ONTARIO -- Looking for something to do on the first day of 2020?

• All LTC routes will operate on their Sunday/holiday schedule.

• Select restaurants and bars will be open, but we advise you call ahead.

• Select fast food restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores will also be open.

• Free public skating takes place at Victoria park from 10am till 10 pm and Storybook Gardens between 10:00am – 12:00pm

• Eldon House hosts a “New Year’s Levee” between 1:00pm – 4:00pm including musical entertainment, hot cider, and treats. Admission is by donation.

Some closures in London include:

• All malls, outlet stores, banks and government regulated buildings

• Beer and LCBO stores

• All London Public Libraries

• Canada Post will not deliver mail.