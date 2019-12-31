LONDON, ONTARIO -- The Ontario Provincial Police hope that you will think twice before consuming alcoholic beverages and driving this New Year.

"Take responsibility for your actions and if you drink or consume intoxicating substances, it's really simple, don't drive", says Norfolk County OPP Inspector Joseph Varga. "Everyone that operates a motor vehicle needs to realize that there is no safe level of alcohol/drug consumption when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. Arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or stay overnight. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others." Drivers who are found to be over the legal limit will face a 90 day suspension of their driver’s license, a court appearance, and their vehicle would be impounded for seven days.

OPP will be conducting RIDE checkpoints into the New Year as a part of their Provincial Traffic Safety Program (PTSP) during their “Not a Drop, Not a Drag” initiative.