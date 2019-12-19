BLYTH, ONT. -- The only play famed author Alice Munro has ever written, unseen in 44 years, is coming to the Blyth Festival next summer.

How I Met My Husband was written by Munro in 1975, taking the stage in 1976.

The play has not been seen since.

“I found an old hand-typed manuscript in a drawer at the theatre...and when I read it I knew we had to make it part of our 46th season," says Gil Garratt, artistic director at the Blyth Festival.

Munro is not known as a playwright, but primarily as a short story writer. She is the only Canadian writer who has ever won the Giller Prize, the Man Booker award, and the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The 88-year-old Munro was born in Wingham and lived in Clinton up until this past summer.

Many of her short stories are based on her time growing up in Huron County.

How I Met My Husband will hit the Blyth stage starting on July 29 until Sept. 3. It’s one of four plays planned for the Blyth Festival next season.

- With files from CTV London Intern Kate Otterbein