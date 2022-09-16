What’s open and closed in London, Ont. on the day of The Queen’s funeral

With the federal government declaring Sept. 19 a holiday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the province of Ontario has decided to opt for a day of mourning in lieu of a traditional holiday.

The holiday will apply to federal employees, but will not automatically cover federally-regulated businesses, instead leaving the decision to the discretion of employers.

“The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day,” the Premier’s Office said in a statement earlier this week. “This will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty.”

So here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed this upcoming Monday in London.

Open:

Schools (students and staff are asked to observe moment of silence at 1:00 p.m.)

Shopping malls

Grocery stores

City Hall

Garbage and recycling collection

London Transit

City parks, indoor pools and golf courses

London Public Library

Pharmacies

Banks

Caradoc Community Centre vaccination clinic

LCBO stores

The Beer Store

Closed:

Federal government offices

Canada Post

MLHU offices and phone lines

Agriplex vaccination clinic

East Lions Community Centre vaccination clinic

While Sept. 19 is not a statutory holiday, some businesses may choose to recognize it as a day of mourning, so it’s best to call and confirm whether or not a specific business is open.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19. Live coverage will run from 4:00 a.m. to noon EST, and can be streamed on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, as well as on CTV and CTV News Channel.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Her reign on the British throne spanned 70 years.

— With files from CTVNews.ca and CTV News Toronto