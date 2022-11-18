What about the kids? Local children react to possible CUPE strike

As a walkout by 55,000 education workers looms, London, Ont.-area students are preparing to spend more time out of class.

The dispute was on the mind of Oliver Harrison as he and his mother were making the rounds at shopping centres Friday morning.

The outing was planned as most schools were closed for a professional development day.

But come Monday morning, school buildings will be shuttered if education support workers and the province cannot agree on a deal by Sunday evening.

If it happens, it will be the second work stoppage this month.

Oliver said he is okay with an extended weekend for now, and told CTV News London, “It’s nice to take a break, but also I think we need to spend time in class.”

His comments, mature for his age, match the minds of many students. It seems most have a grasp of strike issues.

“They're fighting against the government for better pay,” said Issac Shiner, an elementary school student.

Mary Henry, the president of CUPE Local 4222, is pleased children are following the labour dispute. She said when approached by kids, her members share their stand.

“We do deserve to be treated well and paid better, absolutely, we tell them that. But, we are there to support them. There are not enough staff members there for those who need help,” she said.

But if a strike happens, parents will need help with childcare and their jobs, especially if it lasts for more than a few days.

“There’s talk that it could go on as long as Christmas, that’s what the doomsday people are saying,” shared Amy Ford.

“People are concerned about losing their jobs due to missing work. Having to miss work cause of COVID, the teacher’s striking and now this, it’s a giant concern," added parent, Farrah Lloyd.

And if concern grows, Henry knows public support for CUPE members could erode.

So to counter, she reminded parents and children her members are fighting to hire more workers to help kids — but, that battle could take a while.

“I’m trying to be optimistic. I’m planning for the worst and hoping for the best, and I think the majority of us are doing that,” Henry said.