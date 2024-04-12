Wet and windy start to the weekend, special weather statement remains in effect

The entire region remains under a special weather statement due to heavy rainfall amounts and strong gusts of wind in the forecast.

“Heavy rainfall continuing heading into your Friday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “As we head into Friday evening, the precipitation will start wo wind down.”

Atchison is warning of strong winds Friday as well, “The winds will be an issue across southern Ontario through the day on Friday. We could see wind gusts [up to] 80 km/h along the shoreline of Lake Huron.”

Atchison said we will see the temperature drop off, reaching a high of 7 degrees in the morning.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Friday: Showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near 7.

Friday night: Showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 60 near midnight. Low plus 4.

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High 14.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday: Sunny. High 17.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19.