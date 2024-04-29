Western and GTAs ratify agreement following two-week strike
A tentative agreement has been reached between Graduate Teaching Assistants (GTA) and Western University.
According to Western, tatification votes took place on April 26 and 27 and an, "Overwhelming majority of the membership voted to ratify the new collective agreement, which will expire on August 31, 2027."
The new contract includes an overall increase of 10.92 per cent over the four-year period, retroactive to January 1, 2024, an increase to sick leave and greater transparency on the initial funding package to GTAs with protections against any claw-backs.
GTAs were on strike for two weeks, demanding better wages.
Members had said they're struggling to support themselves as full-time students.
